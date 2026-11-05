Only 5 Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Dates Still Available

Only five Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party dates still have tickets available as another date sells out in December.

As of yesterday, all of November was sold out. Now tickets are gone for Tuesday, December 8.

This leaves tickets available for December 10, 11, 13, 15, and 17.

The remaining tickets are $219 – $229 for adults. Kids ages 3 to 9 get a $10 discount.

There are no more dates with discounts for Annual Passholders or Disney Vacation Club Members.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2026

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party runs from 7 p.m. to midnight on select dates. Guests with party tickets can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4 p.m.

The holiday celebration features Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration stage show, complimentary cookies and cocoa at select locations, and opportunities to experience select attractions.

Our full guide to the 2025 party offers a look at last year's entertainment, complimentary treats, character greetings, and more. Watch the parade below:

Are you attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2026? Let us know on social media.

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