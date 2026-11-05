First Look at 'Beauty and the Beast' 35th Anniversary Merchandise Collection Including Designer Dolls

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Disney shared a first look at the Beauty and the Beast merchandise that will soon be available from DisneyStore.com and more for the film’s 35th anniversary. Select products are also available now in Disney Parks and additional retailers.

Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Merchandise

Coming Soon to Disney Parks & Disney Store

The Beauty and the Beast 35th Anniversary Mug is a tankard style ceramic mug featuring a stained glass style decal of Belle and her Prince.

Exclusive to Disney Store will be the Beauty and the Beast Serving Set. The stoneware dishes and stem glasses are inspired by Mrs. Potts, Chip, and their family. Each item is sold separately.

As we previously shared, mini Urupocha-Chan Plush inspired by Beauty and the Beast characters are coming soon from Disney Store Japan. The collection includes Belle, the Beast, Cogsworth, Lumiere, Chip, Mrs. Potts, and Gaston.

From the Disney Vault is this Beast Plush Doll depicting him in his blue and gold ballroom ensemble.

Exclusive to Disney Parks is the Artisan Soft Belle Plush wearing a satin dress with lace details.

From the Disney Iconics collection is this new smiling Enchanted Mirror Plush.

The Beauty and the Beast Disney Signature Puzzle by Ashley Taylor is a 1,000 piece jigsaw featuring window artwork of Belle, the Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, the Enchanted Rose, and Beast's castle.

The Enchanted Mirror Interactive Collectible Toy is a premium toy from the Disney Story Collection. Pressing the button reveals flashing lights, animated scenes, and music. It comes with an Enchanted Rose easel stand designed to look like stained glass.

Dooney & Bourke will offer a Beauty and the Beast 35th anniversary crossbody bag and wallet, both featuring artwork of Belle and the Beast dancing.

Another purse option is this Loungefly crossbody shaped like Chip.

Inspired by Belle’s ballgown, this yellow ball cap features the phrase “Tale as old as time” in red embroidery.

The pullover crewneck sweatshirt from Disney Store and Disney Parks is navy with symbols inspired by the film. This sweatshirt is already available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

This golden mini dress is inspired by Belle’s famous gown, but with a knee-length skirt.

Limited Edition Belle and the Beast Dolls

The Belle and The Beast Limited Edition Dolls depict the characters in their “library” attire. Belle wears a green layered dress and the Beast is in an elegant vest and cape combo. Both hold books.

Belle’s gown has a satin bodice with golden embroidered filigree, puffed sleeves, and pink bows atop her shoulders. The double layered split overskirt has a delicate golden trim, which makes way for the satin underskirt covered in embroidered elements, like the signature rose motif. A rose necklace, elegant earrings, and heeled boots paired with smooth ringlets and a large hair bow complete the look.

This is the first solo doll of the Beast that has been offered in about 10 years. He wears a blue satin vest with detailed embroidery and navy trousers. His velvet cape has faux fur accents, gold trim, and a shimmering satin lining. Lions are embroidered along the base, and the glittering threads throughout the rich blue give it a regal finishing touch.

Each comes in premium packaging with a window display box that has golden foiling, ribbon ties, a carrying handle, commemorative sticker, and book-filled backdrop.

Though sold separately, the dolls are designed to pair well together. Belle is limited edition of 4,600 and the Beast is limited edition of 2,050. They will be available at 8 a.m. PST on November 13 on DisneyStore.com and soon at Disney Parks.

Available Now

Already available from Disney Store is this Belle's Books Sculpted Mug for $24.99. The ceramic mug resembles a stack of five books with a Belle bookmark. The handle is the Enchanted Rose. This holds approximately 17 oz and is both microwaveable and dishwasher-safe.

Belle and the Beast Tsum Tsum flowers are available at Walt Disney World and a souvenir goblet will soon be released at Be Our Guest.

More Product Reveals from Additional Retailers

Loungefly will launch a Beauty and the Beast collection on November 20. This includes the Exclusive Belle Cameo Mini Backpack, Crossbody Bag, Mystery Pins, and Card Holder.

Colourpop offers the Beautiful Belle Lip Kit including a rose scented lip mask and ultra glossy lip.

BoxLunch offers the exclusive Beauty and the Beast Retro Reversible Quilted Blanket, Rose Women's Cardigan, Bookworm Belle Crewneck, and Rose Wine Glass.

Two new Beauty and the Beast Funko Pop! vinyl figures are also available from BoxLunch: Belle Reading Book and Mrs. Potts with Chip.

Round out your Funko collection with this Beast vinyl figure featuring the Enchanted Rose from Entertainment Earth.

From Pandora is the Enchanted Rose Lab-Grown Diamond Dangle Charm. It features curved sterling silver petals, one 14k gold-plated petal, and a lab-grown diamond.

The new Disney Princess Leakproof Cruiser from Corkcicle features Belle against a pink background with gold designs. Its 22 oz and 100% leak-proof with a twist-on lid.

Are you buying any of this Beauty and the Beast merchandise? Let us know on social media!

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