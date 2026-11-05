Pixar President Jim Morris Retiring After 12 Years, Jonathan Garson Named Successor

Current president of Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios Jim Morris will retire after 12 years and Jonathan Garson will take over the position.

Jonathan Garson Named New Pixar President

Morris will transition to President Emeritus. He will continue his role as executive producer on Incredibles 3, which is expected to premiere on June 16, 2028, as well as working on talent development, mentoring, and tech initiatives within Pixar and Walt Disney Studios.

According to Deadline, this transition was already in the works and is unrelated to recent early retirement buyout offers to long-term Disney executives.

Morris has been with Pixar since 2005 after a 5-year stint overseeing Lucasfilm Animation and several years as a visual effects producer with Industrial Light & Magic.

Garson has been with Disney for more than 30 years and at Pixar since 2010. He was most recently Pixar’s general manager.

As president, Garson will oversee all aspects of production, post-production, and the people involved in the process, such as producers and department heads.

The change is effective January 4, 2027.

Garson and Morris will report to Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Entertainment Studios.

Jonas Rivera, who was Pixar’s first-ever production intern back in 1994, will also step into an expanded position as Creative Executive Vice President. Rivera has worked on nearly every Pixar film, including as executive producer of Inside Out 2 and Toy Story 5.

Pete Docter remains Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer.

As EVP of Creative, Rivera will oversee the studio’s directors, creative VPs, and development, casting, and content advisement departments. He will work closely with Docter and both will be executive producers on future Pixar films.

"Having worked closely with Jim Morris for more than 20 years, I have enormous respect for his leadership and unwavering commitment to Pixar and its people," Bergman said. "He's not only a tremendous partner in business but a great friend. As we prepare for his eventual retirement, this transition will ensure a smooth succession for the team."

He added, "With a deep background at both Pixar and Disney, Jonathan Garson has proven to be an exceptional leader with a strong sense of what makes Pixar unique and how its storytelling comes to life in so many ways for fans, and Pete Docter and I are excited for him to step into this role. In addition, Jonas Rivera brings a wealth of creative expertise that will serve the team well as he works even more closely with Pete.”

"Leading Pixar has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I'm honored to have been a steward of its legacy alongside extraordinary artists, storytellers, and technologists who keep redefining what animation can do and expanding the art of cinema," said Morris. "After 52 years in the business, and almost 40 at Lucasfilm and Pixar, I'll be stepping back from the day-to-day, but I'm thrilled to move into handling a number of special projects, working alongside my friends Pete, Jonathan, and Jonas at Pixar, and of course Alan Bergman, who has been such a supporter of Pixar throughout the years."

"Looking ahead,” he continued, “I can't think of anyone better than Jonathan to carry the legacy of this beloved studio forward. He's a Pixar person through and through, a fierce champion of our films, our people, and our culture. Pixar is in very good hands."

Garson said, "I still remember seeing Toy Story for the first time – never imagining I'd one day work at Pixar, let alone step into a leadership role such as this. Every day I walk in the door here, I'm reminded just how special this place is and how lucky I am to be a part of it. Jim has shown me what it looks like to safeguard this culture of quality, innovation, and creative ambition, and I'm extremely grateful to both him and Alan for their trust and support. It's a humbling opportunity, and I look forward to working with Pete, Jonas, the production leadership team led by Katherine Sarafian and Lindsey Collins, and all of the extraordinary talent here at Pixar as we continue to push boundaries and lead our studio into the future."

"Ever since I walked through these doors as Pixar's first production intern, this place, its people, and its stories have been my life's work," said Rivera. "I am deeply honored to step into this new role alongside Pete, partnering with him and Jonathan to support our incredible filmmakers and artists. Jim has been an extraordinary mentor and leader, and I intend to build on the lessons I learned from him as we look toward our next chapter."

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