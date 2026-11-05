Holiday Gertie & Giant Christmas Tree Return to Echo Lake at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Gertie is ready for the holidays with her Santa hat and ornament, plus crews have installed the giant Christmas tree at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Gertie & Christmas Tree

As is tradition, Gertie the dinosaur now wears a Santa hat and has an ornament dangling from her mouth. For the past few years, the ornament has been gold, but it’s now red.

In 2021, Gertie also wore a gold bow and the ornament featured the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary logo.

The Christmas tree sits on an island near the center of Echo Lake. It’s supported by ropes stretching to nearby buildings.

The tree is wrapped in golden garlands secured by sparkly stars. Ornaments include traditional green, red, and blue baubles, as well as retro-style Santa faces and candy canes. A 3D star is on top.

Colorful lights are within the tree and the park usually hosts a tree lighting ceremony in the evenings.

Echo Lake Christmas Decorations

It looks like Echo Lake isn’t quite done being refilled after refurbishment but floating ornaments were installed earlier this week.

A stack of ornaments also sits on the island next to the Christmas tree.

Alongside the lake, lampposts are now wrapped in silver garland with red, green, and gold ornaments. Beneath the lamps are retro medallions featuring artwork of silver bells, Santa Claus, or deer.

Speaking of deer, a trio of deer statues are now in a flowerbed outside 50’s Prime Time Cafe.

And a family of Christmas poodles is outside Hollywood & Vine.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios hosts after hours holiday party Disney Jollywood Nights on select evenings in November and December. Several dates have sold out.

New offerings at this year's parties include an Animation Courtyard lounge and characters in the Glisten! skating show. All guests will receive a Chip ‘n' Dale ornament while merchandise will include a Gertie Loungefly purse. Check out the full menus for Jollywood.

Are you visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios during the holiday season? Let us know on social media.

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