BREAKING: Universal Confirms Indoor Coaster for Dark Universe at Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed a new indoor roller coaster is under construction in Dark Universe, the Universal Monsters land in Epic Universe.

Dark Universe Indoor Roller Coaster

Universal said on social media:

Electrifying news! Universal Epic Universe is already preparing for its next thrilling addition: an all-new indoor coaster coming to Dark Universe. Located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, the attraction will immerse guests in an all-new story inspired by the iconic Universal Monsters franchise. Construction is already underway, with an opening planned in the years ahead.

@bioreconstruct/X

Site clearing near Monsters Unchained began in August and construction has been ongoing since.

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