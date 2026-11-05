Maya-Inspired Carvings Added to Tropical Americas Entrance Archway at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Crews have added a Maya-inspired design to the Tropical Americas entrance archway in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Tropical Americas Construction

Themed stone work began on the arch in mid October but a section near the top was left blank.

Now it’s filled with carvings inspired by ancient Maya architecture. The carvings feature a flower and what looks like animals. These might be direct references to the attractions of the land: El Carrusel de los Animalitos, Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto, and Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

If theming is complete, crews might start painting the archway soon.

Beyond the archway, wood frames have been added to the steel structure of a future clocktower. There are two frames visible on the tower plus a wood element on top.

Parts of this building next to the carousel have been painted yellow, a color we’ve seen throughout the land. We don’t know for sure if this is the final color.

The mountain peaks behind the future entrance to Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto are becoming more and more realistic in shape and texture, but still need color. The mountains will help hide the ride’s show building from guest view.

Check out all of our Tropical Americas construction updates.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in the new land? Let us know on social media.

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