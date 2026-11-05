Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Travel

Maya-Inspired Carvings Added to Tropical Americas Entrance Archway at Disney's Animal Kingdom

By Shannen Ace,

3 days ago

Crews have added a Maya-inspired design to the Tropical Americas entrance archway in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Tropical Americas Construction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYEPX_1GnFxjZu00

Themed stone work began on the arch in mid October but a section near the top was left blank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EO6xd_1GnFxjZu00

Now it’s filled with carvings inspired by ancient Maya architecture. The carvings feature a flower and what looks like animals. These might be direct references to the attractions of the land: El Carrusel de los Animalitos, Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto, and Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent.

If theming is complete, crews might start painting the archway soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnA8L_1GnFxjZu00

Beyond the archway, wood frames have been added to the steel structure of a future clocktower. There are two frames visible on the tower plus a wood element on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6sCn_1GnFxjZu00

Parts of this building next to the carousel have been painted yellow, a color we’ve seen throughout the land. We don’t know for sure if this is the final color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfQX1_1GnFxjZu00

The mountain peaks behind the future entrance to Antonio's Fiesta de Encanto are becoming more and more realistic in shape and texture, but still need color. The mountains will help hide the ride’s show building from guest view.

Check out all of our Tropical Americas construction updates.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in the new land? Let us know on social media.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
2

Comments