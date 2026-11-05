Disney's Wilderness Lodge Guest Room & Pool Refurbishments Scheduled

Disney has scheduled refurbishments for guest rooms and Copper Creek Springs Pool at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Refurbishments

The guest room refurbishment is scheduled for July 2027 through September 2027. Given the short timeline, we anticipate this to be a soft goods refurbishment but Disney has not announced what the work will include.

Copper Creek Springs Pool will undergo refurbishment from January 2028 through spring 2028.

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Copper Creek Villas & Cabins are currently undergoing an exterior refurbishment scheduled to wrap up late this year.

Wilderness Lodge rooms went through a remodel in 2021. Watch our room tour below.

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