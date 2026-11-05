Souvenir Figment Cup & Raspberry Sleigh DOLE Whip Exclusive for Passholders at EPCOT Festival of the Holidays

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy an exclusive DOLE Whip treat served in a commemorative Figment cup during the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

Raspberry Sleigh in Souvenir Figment Cup

The Raspberry Sleigh features DOLE Whip Raspberry with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and a chocolate jingle bell on top.

It’s served in a Passholder-branded cup featuring Figment in his holiday sweater, the Imagination pavilion, Spaceship Earth, and festival theming.

The treat and cup will be available from Refreshment Outpost during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays from November 27 through December 30, 2026 (or while supplies last).

Passholders must present their valid Annual Pass ID in the “Tickets and Passes” section of the My Disney Experience app and a valid government-issued ID.

Are you excited to try this treat and take home a Figment cup? Let us know on social media.

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