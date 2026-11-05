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Walt Disney World Announces Up to 30% Off Resort Hotel Stays for Florida Residents in Early 2027
By Shannen Ace,3 days ago
This post is sponsored by Be Our Guest Vacations. We receive compensation for promoting their services.
Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a discount from 20% to 30% off hotel stays in early 2027.
2027 Disney World Hotel Discount for Florida Residents
The offer is available for select rooms in the Disney Resorts Collection on select nights from January 3 to April 29, 2027.
Here’s the full breakdown.
Save Up to 30%
Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort
- Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney's Beach Club Resort
- Disney's Beach Club Villas
- Disney's BoardWalk Inn
- Disney's BoardWalk Villas
- Disney's Contemporary Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney's Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney's Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 25%
Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.
- Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge – Resort View Rooms
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney's Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save Up to 20%
Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.
- The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort (excludes January and February dates)
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney's All-Star Music Resort
- Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside – Standard Location Rooms
Hotel Discount Exclusions
The offer excludes 3-Bedroom Villas; Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows, Tower 1-Bedroom Villas, 2-Bedroom Villas, and Penthouses at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
If you want to stay at Walt Disney World in 2027, our friends at Be Our Guest Vacations can handle the planning for you.
Are you taking advantage of this offer? Let us know on social media.
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