Walt Disney World Announces Up to 30% Off Resort Hotel Stays for Florida Residents in Early 2027

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Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents a discount from 20% to 30% off hotel stays in early 2027.

2027 Disney World Hotel Discount for Florida Residents

The offer is available for select rooms in the Disney Resorts Collection on select nights from January 3 to April 29, 2027.

Here’s the full breakdown.

Save Up to 30%

Save 30% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 25% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.

Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort – A Disney Vacation Club Resort

Copper Creek Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney's Beach Club Villas

Disney's BoardWalk Inn

Disney's BoardWalk Villas

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 25%

Save 25% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 20% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge – Resort View Rooms

Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney's Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Save Up to 20%

Save 20% on rooms for stays most nights from February 28 to April 29, 2027. Save 15% on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 3 to February 25, 2027.

The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort (excludes January and February dates)

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

Disney's All-Star Sports Resort

Disney's Art of Animation Resort – Standard Rooms

Disney's Pop Century Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside – Standard Location Rooms

Hotel Discount Exclusions

The offer excludes 3-Bedroom Villas; Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows, Tower 1-Bedroom Villas, 2-Bedroom Villas, and Penthouses at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

If you want to stay at Walt Disney World in 2027, our friends at Be Our Guest Vacations can handle the planning for you.

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