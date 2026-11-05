Disney Announces Typhoon Lagoon Reopening & Blizzard Beach Closure Dates

Disney announced the reopening date for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and closing date for Disney’s Blizzard Beach for its annual refurbishment.

Typhoon Lagoon & Blizzard Beach

The Walt Disney World website states Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on January 27, 2027. Blizzard Beach will be closed beginning that same day.

Typhoon Lagoon closed in September. The water parks were open at the same time this summer.

We expect them to operate at the same time next summer, too.

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