    • WDTN

    Fire burns through roof of boarded building in Dayton

    By Trey Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLR7s_0wPCZmhF00

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton Monday morning.

    The fire occurred around 3 a.m. in the area of Squirrel Road across from Neal Avenue.

    According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire erupted out of the basement of a boarded up building.

    Crews on scene proceeded to let the fire go through the roof in order to extinguish it properly.

    No injuries have been reported. Crews remain at the scene.

    No injuries have been reported. Crews remain at the scene.

    

