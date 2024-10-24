NWS changes cold temperature weather alerts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter in the Miami Valley can be unpredictable. It is important to familiarize yourself with what different conditions mean to stay safe.

On Oct. 1, the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to change how some cold weather alerts are issued, as well as its names. Some weather alerts are being combined, while one is being outright replaced.

Wind Chill Alert Changes

According to NWS, wind chill watches and warnings are being combined with extreme cold watches and warnings. For an extreme cold watch or warning to be issued, air temperatures or wind chill values must reach at or below -15 to -25 degrees or colder.

The wind chill advisory is now referred to as a cold weather advisory. For the advisory to be issued, air temperatures or wind chill values must reach between -5 to -15 degrees or colder.





NWS will not be issuing wind chill advisories, watches or warnings in the future.

Freeze Alert Changes

Hard freeze watches and warnings have combined with freeze watches and warnings.

When a freeze warning occurs, a possibility for “significant, widespread freezing temperatures” is expected to happen. A freeze watch will be issued if “significant, widespread freezing temperatures” is believed to occur within the next 24 to 36 hours.

