    • WDTN

    NWS changes cold temperature weather alerts

    By Carlos Mathis,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSR0S_0wKKzEje00

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter in the Miami Valley can be unpredictable. It is important to familiarize yourself with what different conditions mean to stay safe.

    On Oct. 1, the National Weather Service (NWS) decided to change how some cold weather alerts are issued, as well as its names. Some weather alerts are being combined, while one is being outright replaced.

    Wind Chill Alert Changes

    According to NWS, wind chill watches and warnings are being combined with extreme cold watches and warnings. For an extreme cold watch or warning to be issued, air temperatures or wind chill values must reach at or below -15 to -25 degrees or colder.

    The wind chill advisory is now referred to as a cold weather advisory. For the advisory to be issued, air temperatures or wind chill values must reach between -5 to -15 degrees or colder.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaCkC_0wKKzEje00
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ot2YQ_0wKKzEje00

    NWS will not be issuing wind chill advisories, watches or warnings in the future.

    Freeze Alert Changes

    Hard freeze watches and warnings have combined with freeze watches and warnings.

    When a freeze warning occurs, a possibility for “significant, widespread freezing temperatures” is expected to happen. A freeze watch will be issued if “significant, widespread freezing temperatures” is believed to occur within the next 24 to 36 hours.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    UserfrOhio
    1d ago
    Why does the pandemic coming generation always feel the need to change the name of things? Does a name change make it any better? Or does it make them feel better?
