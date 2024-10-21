Tips to real estate market challenges: what to know

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With people constantly engaging in the real estate market, there are a few things consumers should know before getting started.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing (REPL) is providing tips to challenges that people endure to better understand the market and make the process smoother.

“By understanding some of the most common snags experienced during this process, potential sellers and buyers alike can approach real estate dealings with a greater level of awareness, confidence and comfort,” said Daphne Hawk, superintendent of REPL.

Challenge What to Know Appraisal Learn the appraisal process and the effects of valuation discrepancies Disclosure Understand disclosure requirements in Ohio Financing Gain knowledge of approvals, credit scores and loan contingencies for mortgages Home Inspection Manage and negotiate home inspections and findings Title Ownership and Liens Learn information about title searches and lien details Tips provided by REPL | TABLE: WDTN.com

