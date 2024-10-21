Kettering Police say goodbye to retired K-9 officer

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering Police Department announced Monday that a retired K-9 officer had died.

Fuse served with the department from 2012-19. His first usage was in 2013.

(Fuse/Courtesy of the Kettering Police Department)

The department announced the news on their Facebook page. Fuse’s career included 624 narcotics usages and 16 evidence search usages. The U.S. Police Canine Association — Region 5 — awarded Fuse with the “Find of the Month” and “Find of the Quarter” multiple times throughout his career.

Fuse served alongside Officer Wright.

“Fuse will be greatly missed, and we thank both him and Officer Wright for their unwavering dedication to the City of Kettering and its citizens,” the police department said in their post.

