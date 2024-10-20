Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTN

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003F7j_0wEl5ynU00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Allegations against Huber Heights daycare prompt criminal investigation
    WDTN21 hours ago
    ND woman who fatally poisoned boyfriend for fake $30M inheritence sentenced
    WDTN4 hours ago
    3 men indicted for murder, robbery after fatal hit-and-run in Riverside
    WDTN23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    WDTNlast hour
    Coroner IDs man killed by Dayton Police during mental health check
    WDTN1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WDTN2 days ago
    49ers Lineman Somehow Got Away With Dirty Move on Patrick Mahomes
    WDTN1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WDTN2 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Defense seeks to prohibit testimony on audio from infamous ‘Bridge Guy’ video
    WDTN1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    WDTN1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WDTN18 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WDTN2 hours ago
    National Teen Driver Safety Week with AAA
    WDTN1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WDTN1 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WDTN2 hours ago
    1st concert announced for 2025 Ohio State Fair
    WDTN3 hours ago
    Norfolk Southern tops third-quarter expectations with a boost from insurance and rail sales
    WDTN3 hours ago
    I-75 contraflow lane to end tonight, among other changes
    WDTN3 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WDTN1 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WDTN3 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WDTN2 days ago
    Two hospitalized after crash involving two semi trucks
    WDTN1 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WDTN1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy