Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTN

    Warm and bright today…How long will the warm afternoons last?

    By Melissa Barrington,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZlHC_0wESoet500

    Rinse and repeat today as we start out cool this morning and warm rapidly again today. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s throughout the Miami Valley. High pressure stays anchored over much of the eastern half of the county bringing quiet weather.

    TODAY: Sunny and nice. High near 75

    TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 47

    MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High 76

    Most, if not the entire week looks dry. There is only a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures cool off sharply on Thursday after the front passes. Highs start the week off in the mid to upper 70s, but drop to the 50s to near 60 on Thursday. Temperatures start to rebound next weekend to around 70.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NOAA shares winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect in Ohio
    WDTN4 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WDTN2 days ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    WDTN21 hours ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    Lots of sunshine this week, how warm will it get?
    WDTN1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    WDTN18 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Allegations against Huber Heights daycare prompt criminal investigation
    WDTN13 hours ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WDTN2 days ago
    Delphi murders: Defense seeks to prohibit testimony on audio from infamous ‘Bridge Guy’ video
    WDTN21 hours ago
    49ers Lineman Somehow Got Away With Dirty Move on Patrick Mahomes
    WDTN1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WDTN19 hours ago
    Ohio BCI investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead
    WDTN2 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WDTN2 days ago
    VIDEO: Trooper rescues lost dog from side of I-71
    WDTN2 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WDTN20 hours ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WDTN2 days ago
    3 men indicted for murder, robbery after fatal hit-and-run in Riverside
    WDTN14 hours ago
    Dayton Police release new information on weekend shooting that left 1 dead
    WDTN17 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WDTN2 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WDTN17 hours ago
    Two hospitalized after crash involving two semi trucks
    WDTN1 day ago
    National Teen Driver Safety Week with AAA
    WDTN17 hours ago
    Tippecanoe routs Stebbins 51-0 to stay unbeaten at 9-0
    WDTN11 hours ago
    Input wanted for proposed Miami Twp. traffic signal
    WDTN20 hours ago
    1 killed, 2 injured in Champaign County crash
    WDTN2 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WDTN1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WDTN1 day ago
    Browns lose QB Deshaun Watson to Achilles tendon injury as they fall 21-14 to the Bengals
    WDTN16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy