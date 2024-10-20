Warm and bright today…How long will the warm afternoons last?

Rinse and repeat today as we start out cool this morning and warm rapidly again today. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s throughout the Miami Valley. High pressure stays anchored over much of the eastern half of the county bringing quiet weather.

TODAY: Sunny and nice. High near 75

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 47

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High 76

Most, if not the entire week looks dry. There is only a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday with a cold front. Temperatures cool off sharply on Thursday after the front passes. Highs start the week off in the mid to upper 70s, but drop to the 50s to near 60 on Thursday. Temperatures start to rebound next weekend to around 70.

