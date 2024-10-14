Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTN

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By The HillSarah Fortinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qf6xT_0w6DXD5t00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Springfield teen to serve up to 18 years for death of Dayton man
    WDTN5 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WDTN2 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WDTN6 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    11 jurors seated so far in Delphi murders trial
    WDTN2 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WDTN2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Former Columbus Zoo CEO sentenced to prison in $2.3 million fraud case
    WDTN2 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WDTN10 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WDTN18 hours ago
    Crash into church sends at least 1 to hospital by CareFlight
    WDTN2 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WDTN1 day ago
    ‘Saved by the Belt’ recipients awarded at Kings Island
    WDTN2 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WDTN2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WDTN12 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WDTN8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    MISSING: Joyce Richardson
    WDTN1 day ago
    Troy to host public hearing on marijuana following ban recommendation
    WDTN11 hours ago
    ‘Canstruction’ to showcase designs sculpted out of canned goods
    WDTN1 day ago
    Man hit by vehicle following dispute
    WDTN22 hours ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    UD men’s soccer stuns No. 1 West Virginia 5-1, Flyers’ first win over top-ranked team
    WDTN5 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WDTN8 hours ago
    Crews respond to structure fire with ‘heavy fire’
    WDTN2 days ago
    Missing infant found after Ohio Amber Alert issued, suspect in custody
    WDTN1 day ago
    Investigators: Driver of semi-truck admitted to using meth before crash
    WDTN16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy