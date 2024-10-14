Open in App
    • WDTN

    Crews respond to structure fire with ‘heavy fire’

    By Trey Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDZQN_0w66xZ6500

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday.

    According to a post from Dayton Fire and Police , crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Westona Drive. The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed that the fire happened around 7:50 a.m.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Dayton fire crews reported heavy fire coming from the attic of the two story structure.

    Crews attacked the fire with multiple lines, while simultaneously conducting search efforts.

