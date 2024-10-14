Crews respond to structure fire with ‘heavy fire’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday.

According to a post from Dayton Fire and Police , crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Westona Drive. The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed that the fire happened around 7:50 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Dayton fire crews reported heavy fire coming from the attic of the two story structure.

Crews attacked the fire with multiple lines, while simultaneously conducting search efforts.

