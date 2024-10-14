Open in App
    • WDTN

    There’s still time to register for ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

    By Trey Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEbcH_0w624iwi00

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is looking to raise nearly half a million dollars ahead of their annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event.

    Registration for the event is ongoing and can be done at the event webpage .

    The walk will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. A ceremony will proceed the walk, which will start at 9:40 a.m.

    The event is held to raise awareness, and to further research that may contribute towards a cure for the disease.

    Thousands attend walk for Breast Cancer awareness

    The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is looking to raise $480,000. So far the organization has raised nearly half of that total.

    854 people have already registered to walk at the event next weekend. There’s also an option to register in groups to make the walk more of a team effort.

    For more information on the event, click here .

    

    

