    Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized, to return home later today

    By Trey Brown,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrCHm_0w622MnG00

    DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After extensive search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Ohio Task Force 1 is returning to headquarters.

    The government service agency announced the news on social media early Monday morning, having been demobilized at 8 p.m. Sunday.

    Florida neighbors band together after one-two punch from hurricanes

    Ohio Task Force 1 spent almost three weeks away in Florida and North Carolina due to the storms, which occurred in quick succession to each other.

    After beginning preparations to return home Saturday, the team began their journey back this morning and were initially expected to arrive at their warehouse site around 5 p.m. this afternoon.

    A spokesperson for the Task Force later confirmed that they are expected to arrive between 3-4 p.m.

