Mild, breezy Sunday then the bottom falls out. When can we expect frost?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Another mild day Sunday, then the coldest air of the season heads for the Miami Valley.

An area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the area late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. As it does, a few showers could develop, mainly across the northern Miami Valley, before ending early Sunday morning.

Despite the frontal passage, Sunday will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 70s before the chilly air begins arriving late Sunday night and Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with an overnight shower possible across the northern Miami Valley. Low 61

SUNDAY: A lingering early-morning shower possible north, then partly cloudy, breezy and mild. High 76

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low 45

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool. High 57

And it’ll get colder from here with temperatures not rising above the lower 50s Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday will start off with readings in the mid 30s with areas of frost appearing increasingly likely. Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week with the upper 60s to lower 70s returning by Friday and Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.