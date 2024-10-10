Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTN

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat

    By Austin KellermanNathaniel Rodriguez,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Tampa, Florida, man who goes by the nickname “Lt. Dan” and who went viral on social media for refusing to evacuate his boat ahead of Hurricane Milton has survived the storm.

    NewsNation’s Brian Entin went to check on him late Wednesday night after the storm had swept through.

    “I’m fine,” he told Entin.

    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ causes concern over refusal to evacuate from Hurricane Milton

    Lt. Dan, whose real name is Joseph Malinowski, went viral from videos posted by TikTok user Tampa Terrence , which gained a large following of people who were worried because he refused to evacuate the sailboat where he was living. Like the popular character from “Forrest Gump” who refused to leave his boat during a massive storm, Tampa’s Lt. Dan is missing a leg.

    “I’m not going anywhere because the safest place to be is on a boat in a flood,” he said ahead of the storm. “We learned that with Noah. Everyone who stayed on land drowned. Noah and the animals lived.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eaj5o_0w1cm77r00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS3ad_0w1cm77r00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JsRC_0w1cm77r00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or0Ov_0w1cm77r00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Days before the hurricane, Malinowski rejected offers of help from people and was even visited by Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, who asked him to leave.

    However, the man continued to refuse to evacuate hours before Hurricane Milton was supposed to make landfall.

    “You’re all robots,” Malinowski said. “You’re all sheep, following the masses.”

    At a Wednesday midday press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tampa police rescued “Lt. Dan” and took him to a shelter that morning. However, he made it back to his boat by afternoon.

    “He is here,” Entin told Nexstar’s WFLA. “He is definitely on the boat. We can see him. He keeps popping his head out, and I just saw his hand.”

    Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Energy bill application assistance available for seniors ahead of winter
    WDTN1 day ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    WDTN1 day ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WDTN1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WDTN2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    CenterPoint Energy offers savings tips ahead of likely price increases
    WDTN1 day ago
    Springfield teen to serve up to 18 years for death of Dayton man
    WDTN1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    WDTN5 hours ago
    Badly decomposed body found at abandoned car wash in west Columbus
    WDTN2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Northern lights across the Miami Valley
    WDTN1 day ago
    Unsolved Ohio: Woman missing since 2022 under ‘very suspicious’ circumstances
    WDTN2 days ago
    Could Ohio see northern lights Thursday thanks to ‘severe’ geomagnetic storm?
    WDTN2 days ago
    Mild, breezy Sunday then the bottom falls out. When can we expect frost?
    WDTN3 hours ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    WDTN2 days ago
    Chicken Big Macs escape from LA, arrive in Dayton
    WDTN2 days ago
    Victims identified in NE Ohio home explosion
    WDTN1 day ago
    With new rule changes, are real estate agents still necessary?
    WDTN9 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    VIDEO: Alligator seen attacking a tire in floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WDTN2 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    WDTN1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Fisher-Price recalls over 2 million infant swings after 5 deaths reported
    WDTN2 days ago
    State fire marshal lifts open burn ban in Ohio
    WDTN1 day ago
    Hiring events announced for local movie theaters
    WDTN2 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    WDTN10 hours ago
    1 killed, 23 rescued after equipment malfunction at tourist gold mine in Colorado
    WDTN1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Florida emerges from Hurricane Milton
    WDTN2 days ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    WDTN1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy