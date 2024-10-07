Poll workers express concern over lack of ID training ahead of elections

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — With the election quickly approaching, the Ohio Supreme Court is fast-tracking a case alleging training falls short for poll workers in Montgomery County.

The issue at hand is how Montgomery County poll workers are being trained to check photo IDs for election day.

“I did not get any instruction or any reference or mention to whether there are supposed to be any identity markings we’re supposed to look for. And what we should do,” said Marcell Strbich of Washington Twp.

He said once he realized the class was onto a new section, he asked about identity markings.

“And I was told that the material wasn’t available yet, but I was assured that there was a registration process earlier that is done that looks for that eligibility of non-citizens,” said Strbich.

2 NEWS looked for guidance on the secretary of state’s website, and there is no list of acceptable and unacceptable forms of ID for non-citizens.

Strbich says it’s important for poll workers to know what to look for as the last line of defense before the voting booth.

“We don’t properly validate and verify on the front end, we don’t do it on the back end, then what is the enterprise of this, you know, for?” said Strbich. “This is another example where we’re questioning whether there is inattentiveness, whether there isn’t oversight, and so with the opportunity of the election and we’ve got early voting this week, starting, something needed to be done.”

2 NEWS reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office, which is representing the board of elections. We have not yet heard back. However, in their response to the complaint, the county offers a few defenses, including that Strbich lacks standing to sue.

The county is asking the supreme court to dismiss the case.

“I think the remedies should be, at a minimum, every voting location manager who is at the top of the hierarchy gets the training,” said Strbich.

A decision is expected within days.

