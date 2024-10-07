Crash shuts down State Route 4 at Manning Road, Germantown Pike

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — A two-vehicle crash shut down a busy intersection on State Route 4 near Manning Road Monday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in at 5:36 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash with a possible entrapment.

Preliminary investigations show a driver of a Ford F150 was pulling a small trailer traveling northbound on SR-4. At Manning Road, the driver turned westbound and failed to yield to the right of way of a Ford Mustang traveling southbound on SR-4.

The vehicles collided, overturning the Ford F150 onto the driver’s side trapping the driver inside of the truck; they were later extricated. The Mustang rotated before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were transported to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield.

Dispatch confirmed SR-4 was shut down for a period of time due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

