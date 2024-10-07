Open in App
    • WDTN

    Crash shuts down State Route 4 at Manning Road, Germantown Pike

    By Alex Pearson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fg6x_0vxwPTcn00

    JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio ( WDTN ) — A two-vehicle crash shut down a busy intersection on State Route 4 near Manning Road Monday evening.

    According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in at 5:36 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash with a possible entrapment.

    Preliminary investigations show a driver of a Ford F150 was pulling a small trailer traveling northbound on SR-4. At Manning Road, the driver turned westbound and failed to yield to the right of way of a Ford Mustang traveling southbound on SR-4.

    The vehicles collided, overturning the Ford F150 onto the driver’s side trapping the driver inside of the truck; they were later extricated. The Mustang rotated before coming to a stop.

    Both drivers were transported to Kettering Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford was cited for failure to yield.

    Dispatch confirmed SR-4 was shut down for a period of time due to the crash.

    The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

