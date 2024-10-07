Open in App
    Mexican restaurant also serving as a business school for those starting out

    By Aaliyah SeabrooksChanning King,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em9uw_0vxwPEd800

    DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — At Pepe’s Mexican Flavors in Huber Heights, you’ll find the flavors of a traditional Mexican kitchen. You’ll also find business lessons.

    Owner Jazline Gomez is looking to educate and support the next generation of Latino business owners.

    Pepe’s Mexican Flavors is named after Gomez’s father, who owns La Michoacana Mexican market and restaurant that Gomez grew up working in.

    When Gomez’s family arrived in the Dayton area from Chicago, they brought a piece of their Mexican heritage.

    “I saw my dad working very hard when we opened the first store,” said Gomez. “He was the cook, he was the cashier. He was everything above.”

    But Gomez did things her own way, becoming the first college graduate in her family.

    Gomez says she is grateful for her family’s background in business and wanted to find a way to share her knowledge and help others with their businesses.

    “I still had a lot of journey to go,” said Gomez. “So I could only imagine someone who was coming from no knowledge trying to open up a business.”

    She started working with the Dayton Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 16 and is now the youngest president of the organization.

    The non-profit organization, made up of local business owners from various professions, provides business education resources to the Miami Valley.

    The chamber hosts monthly networking events that are open to the public, where they discuss topics like how to incorporate a business and filing your business’ taxes.

    Members of the group also fund scholarships for students attending local universities. Many with Latin backgrounds are first-generation college students.

    “You see the pride of saying, hey, my parents migrated for the American dream and I’m continuing, I’m making it happen, and I’m making sure that their sacrifice was worth it,” said Gomez.

    She said her next goal is to open a mental health clinic to provide more resources to the Latino community.

