Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDTN

    Amid cyberattack, nation’s largest water utility pauses billing

    By The Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bGmRp_0vxwL1x800

    (AP) — The largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States announced Monday that it was the victim of a cyberattack, prompting the firm to pause billing to customers.

    New Jersey-based American Water — which provides services to more than 14 million people in 14 states and on 18 military installations — said it became aware of the unauthorized activity on Thursday and immediately took protective steps, including shutting down certain systems.

    The company does not believe its facilities or operations were impacted by the attack and said staffers were working “around the clock” to investigate the nature and scope of the attack.

    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream

    The company said it has notified law enforcement and is cooperating with them. It also said customers will not face late charges while its systems are unavailable.

    According to its website, American Water manages more than 500 water and wastewater systems in about 1,700 communities in California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    WDTN4 hours ago
    Police investigating after body found near Dayton men’s shelter
    WDTN1 day ago
    Huber Heights Police looking for missing teen
    WDTN5 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida
    WDTN20 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    WDTN14 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    WDTN1 day ago
    Dayton OSP respond to semi flipped on its side
    WDTN1 day ago
    How one post helped an Oregon District staple stay open
    WDTN5 hours ago
    Miamisburg native who played in first ever NFL game honored Saturday
    WDTN2 days ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton nears Florida
    WDTN6 hours ago
    Le Creuset’s coveted Dutch oven is 50% off for October Prime Day
    WDTN21 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    WDTN21 hours ago
    Find the best deals at Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s Fall Fundraiser!
    WDTN21 hours ago
    Clark County Sheriff’s Office announces death of retired K9 ‘Yari’
    WDTN18 hours ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    WDTN1 day ago
    Live Wobble Tracker: Map shows real-time movements of Hurricane Milton
    WDTN1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Miami Township police chief to step down at the end of the year
    WDTN1 day ago
    Powerball ticket sold in Ohio worth $50K
    WDTN1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy