Fifth graders found with knives, nicotine vapes on bus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School District confirmed Thursday evening that two fifth grade students of North Harlem Elementary School were found with knives and nicotine vapes on a school bus.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Marlo Leatherwood addressed the incident, stating:

“Administrators were notified this afternoon that two students were reportedly smoking what appeared to be a vaping device while on the school bus. The students were immediately removed from the bus and upon further investigation, two knives and two vaping devices, which tested positive for nicotine, were discovered.”

According to the school, both students will be held accountable according to the code of conduct and the law.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority, and we take incidents such as these extremely seriously,” the statement read in part. “Parents, please speak with your children about the consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school.”

The school is planning to host Red Ribbon Week next week.

