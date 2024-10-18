Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDHN

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dlrRQ_0wBzIpiM00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBzIpiM00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBzIpiM00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WDHN1 day ago
    Enterprise man heading to federal prison on gun conviction
    WDHN3 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WDHN16 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    WDHN2 hours ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WDHN1 day ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    WDHN2 days ago
    3 killed, 8 injured during Mississippi trail ride shooting
    WDHN20 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WDHN22 hours ago
    Workers at Dothan juvenile center pinned teen boys to the ground with their knees, prosecutors claim
    WDHN1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WDHN21 hours ago
    The Extra Point: Providence Christian vs. G.W. Long
    WDHN1 day ago
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    WDHN19 hours ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    WDHNlast hour
    New traffic configuration coming to Ross Clark Circle October 20
    WDHN2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WDHNlast hour
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WDHN1 day ago
    Carlee Russell put on payment plan to pay off $18,000 she owes court for Alabama kidnapping hoax
    WDHN2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA19 minutes ago
    Midday house fire breaks out in Dothan
    WDHN1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WDHN18 hours ago
    7-year-old crashes one school bus into another during apparent training in Missouri
    WDHN2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WDHN2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WDHN16 hours ago
    The Extra Point Play of the Night
    WDHN1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney53 minutes ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy