Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WDHN

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPEJd_0w6KBF4m00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WDHN6 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WDHN1 day ago
    Jackson County man indicted on two counts of first-degree murder
    WDHN5 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    The Independent6 days ago
    I Was Drugged and Raped by Kanye at Diddy Party: Lawsuit
    TheDailyBeast4 days ago
    Special Report: Inside look at violence and conditions at Donaldson Correctional Facility
    WDHN17 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WDHN8 hours ago
    Bartender saves woman's life after she orders an 'angel shot with lime' – and explains its meaning brilliantly
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WDHN18 hours ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WDHN10 hours ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to be full of sugar
    WDHN1 day ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WDHN12 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    R. Kelly’s Daughter, Joanne Kelly, Says She Refuses To Take Her Son To Visit Her Father In Prison
    uInterview.com3 days ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WDHN8 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WDHN2 days ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    WDHN12 hours ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WDHN2 days ago
    Blake Lively In Tight Dinner Dress Shamed For ‘Looking Chunky’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Kate Middleton cleverly alters her clothes to protect her modesty - and how Meghan can learn from her styling tricks
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WDHN1 day ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy