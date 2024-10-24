Open in App
    Two teens shot in Orange County overnight, one with life-threatening injuries

    By Brittany Caldwell,

    2 days ago

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said two 14-year-olds were shot Wednesday night.

    One of the teenagers was found with a gunshot wound around 8:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Huntington Green Court, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

    The teenager found on the scene was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Deputies said that another 14-year-old showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Wednesday evening.

    Investigators believe both teenagers were shot in the same incident but do not believe the shooting was a random act.

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on this shooting to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

    Channel 9 will provide updates to this developing story as it becomes available.

