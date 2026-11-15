The McNicholas girls volleyball team is a state champion for a second straight season.

McNicholas defeated Parma Padua Franciscan 25-20, 25-23, 25-11 in the Division III state final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. McNicholas completes its season with a 26-3 record.

Saturday marked back-to-back state championships for the program. McNicholas won the program’s first state title in 2025 as a Division IV team.

McNicholas is one of four Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball teams to win state championships this weekend.

Seton (Division I), Kings (Division II) and Fenwick (Division IV) also captured state titles.

This weekend was the third state tournament appearance overall for McNicholas. The team was a runner-up in 2023.

SIGN UP:Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter