The Kings High School girls volleyball team captured the Division II state championship Saturday afternoon.

Kings defeated Rocky River Magnificat to earn the state title at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Kings concludes its memorable season with a 25-3 record.

It is the second girls volleyball state championship in program history. Kings won the 2023 Division I state championship in the program’s first state tournament appearance.

Kings is the third Greater Cincinnati girls volleyball team to capture a state title this weekend. Seton won its third consecutive Division I state championship on Friday afternoon.

Fenwick won the Division IV state title Friday night. This is Fenwick's third girls volleyball state championship and first since 2019. Fenwick also won state titles in 2019 (Division II) and 2010 (Division III).

McNicholas plays Parma Padua Franciscan in the Division III state final at 5 p.m. Saturday.

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