The journey is complete. The Seton High School soccer team is the Division I state champion.

The Saints defeated Strongsville 2-1 Saturday afternoon in the Division I state final at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

Seton completed its memorable journey with a 23-0 record.

"I can't put it into words," Seton coach Jay Kiley said. "My cup runneth over with pride for this team. They were playing for something bigger than the state title and it showed all season. Unbelievable group of young athletes."

Seton senior Lou Guidugli scored with under a minute remaining for the game-winning goal for the Saints.

It is the second girls soccer state championship for Seton. The Saints also won the 2022 Division I state title. This week marked the fifth state tournament appearance in program history.

WATCH: The Seton soccer team wins the Division I state championship (video courtesy of Kody Fisher/Seton)

Seton girls soccer team wins Division I state championship

Seton's soccer state championship is the second state title for Greater Cincinnati girls soccer this weekend. Mariemont earned its first girls soccer state title in program history on Friday.

Indian Hill defeated Bay Village Bay in the Division III state final Saturday in Columbus.

This season was also redemption for Seton after it was the 2025 state runner-up.

“They’ve got some unfinished business,” Seton coach Jay Kiley told WCPO 9 Sports in October. “So they know that what they didn’t get last year, they want it this year.”

Seton was committed all season to earning a second soccer state title for the program.

“It would mean the absolute world,” Guidugli said in October. “We’ve been fighting for this thing since 2022 when they won it back then. But it would mean everything. Not only to this team but to the Seton community.”

Seton is ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps this season.

It has been a memorable weekend for Seton Athletics. The Saints earned their third consecutive Division I girls volleyball state championship on Friday.

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