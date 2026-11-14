The Fenwick girls volleyball team is a state champion.

The Falcons defeated Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division IV state final Friday afternoon at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Fenwick defeated Ottawa-Glandorf in four sets (19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21).

Fenwick completed its special season journey with a 28-2 record.

This is Fenwick's third girls volleyball state championship and first since 2019. Fenwick also won state titles in 2019 (Division II) and 2010 (Division III).

Fenwick is the second girls volleyball state champion from Greater Cincinnati on Friday. Seton won its third consecutive state title earlier Friday in Division I.

Kings was in a Division II state semifinal Friday afternoon.

McNicholas won its Division III state semifinal Friday and will play for a state championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wright State.

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