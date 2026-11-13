The Greater Cincinnati high school football season is one step closer to the state championship games this week with several key matchups.

In Ohio, 11 Cincinnati-area teams competed in regional semifinals Friday night.

Elder defeated visiting St. Xavier 27-23. Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep rushed for a career-high 215 yards to lead the Panthers. He had three touchdown carries and a passing touchdown. He had 141 yards passing.

"Very proud," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "They gutted that one out. Kaden is just a freak of a player and competitor."

Elder improved to 21-0 at home during the postseason. The Panthers (10-2) will play Princeton (12-0) in the Division I, Region 4 final Nov. 20 at Paycor Stadium.

Elder defeats St. Xavier 27-23 in Division I regional semifinal

Princeton defeated visiting Moeller 40-36. It is the first time Princeton defeated Moeller twice in a season. Friday was the 50th edition of the "King of the Block" trophy rivalry.

Princeton defeated Moeller 31-24 in the season opener Aug. 20 at Paycor Stadium.

Princeton defeats Moeller 40-36 in regional semifinal

In Division II, Anderson defeated Troy 50-7.

Anderson senior QB Owen Scalf was 21 of 28 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He had 58 yards rushing. Senior WR Tysin Weaver had six receptions for 105 yards and a TD.

"I am really proud of how this team has worked to get back to the regional finals," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said.

Anderson defeats Troy 50-7

Anderson (11-1) advances to play Harrison (10-2) in the Division II, Region 8 final Nov. 20 at a location to be determined.

The neutral locations for Divisions II-VII will be announced Sunday.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us," Dreyer said. "Harrison is an elite team with a great defense, incredible talent, explosive offense and staff that has worked tirelessly to keep improving their football program."

Next week will be the first meeting between Anderson and Harrison since 2023 when Anderson 50-36.

Harrison defeated Trotwood-Madison 20-13 in the other D-II regional semifinal. Harrison is in the regional final for the first time since 2019.

"Super proud of our kids," Harrison coach Derek Rehage said. "We talked about all week finishing and never quitting and they did that tonight. I'm so excited for them to get to play in the regional championship."

Harrison defeats Trotwood-Madison 20-13

In Division V, Fenwick defeated Williamsburg in a regional semifinal. The Falcons advance to play Waynesville Nov. 20.

"Great day to be a Falcon," Fenwick coach Fred Cranford said.

Fenwick is in a regional final for the first time since 2015.

Deer Park defeated Mechanicsburg in a Division VI regional semifinal. The Wildcats earned 11 wins for the first time in program history. It is also the first regional final appearance in program history.

Deer Park advances to play St. Henry in a regional final Nov. 20.

Deer Park football team earns first regional final appearance

Nov. 20

OHSAA football regional finals

(Local teams listed)

Division I, Region 4 at Paycor Stadium

No. 1 Princeton (12-0) vs. Elder (10-2)

Division II, Region 8 at TBD

No. 1 Anderson (11-1) vs. No. 2 Harrison (10-2)

Division V, Region 20 at TBD

No. 6 Fenwick (7-5) vs. No. 4 Waynesville (10-2)

Division VI, Region 24 at TBD

No. 2 Deer Park (11-1) vs. No. 9 St. Henry (10-3)

Saturday’s football game

Indiana regional championship

Class 4A

Heritage Hills (10-2) at East Central (10-2), 4 p.m.

Keep updated with the Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff results with this scoreboard:

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