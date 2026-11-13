Motherhood can be isolating, but connecting with others who understand the challenges can help.

That's the purpose behind the Mom Walk Collective. It's a national movement that has grown to more than 650 cities.

The initiative gives moms a chance to get out, meet up and find their people.

WATCH: Hear how the group is giving local moms a sense of community and support

Strolling into friendships: How this Cincinnati group is helping moms find their village

Two years ago, Gretchen Husky started the Mom Walk Collective group in Cincinnati.

“I think Mom Walk is really helpful because you get that real-life connection," Husky said. "You get a chance to stand next to a mom who just gets it.”

Husky said motherhood can be isolating and difficult. She said the walks give her and other moms a way to support each other as they navigate those challenges.

Krissy Cadle said she's found a support system through the group.

“This group specifically, they are in the trenches with you, they know exactly what you’re going through, and it’s been great," Cadle said.

What started as a small group has grown into a community.

Friday morning, dozens of moms joined the walk in Madeira. They shared advice about motherhood and spent time playing with their kids.

“Everyone is just like you in this group, and we are all kind of feeling the same way, and we just want that sense of community," Cadle said.

The walks happen at least twice a month.

Amanda Powers, who has been walking with the group for more than a year, said there's always room for one more stroller.

“It’s just so nice having other people that just get it," Powers said. "I feel like no one gets it like a fellow mom.”

The group is welcoming to newcomers, even those who might be nervous about showing up for the first time.

Moms like Sam Boland said they know taking that first step can feel intimidating, but they love meeting new moms.

"Don't be afraid to come alone," Boland said. "It takes a big step of courage, of bravery, to go out and join it, but I promise we are all so welcoming. We want to see you here."

Husky said the connections made in the group go well beyond the walk.

“Without the mom walk, I wouldn’t have met some of my very, very best friends," Husky said.

You can find out where the Mom Walk Collective will meet next on the group's Instagram.