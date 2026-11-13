The Mariemont High School girls soccer team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Mariemont defeated Findlay Liberty-Benton 6-1 in the Division IV state final Friday afternoon at Scotts-Miracle Gro Field in Columbus.

Mariemont led in shots on goal, 19-8. Claire Young had two goals and an assist. Addy Zawaly had two goals. Alyssa Dewey and Meryck Bogle each had goals. Goalkeeper Reagan Barclay had four saves.

Mariemont completes its memorable journey with a 20-1-2 record.

"This is so great for our school and our community," Mariemont athletic director Tom Nerl said. "Such a great group of girls. Not just talented athletes but an unselfish group that have pulled for each other all year. Lost the first game of the year and undefeated since then. So happy for the coaches and the families."

Mariemont is one of multiple Greater Cincinnati teams in the girls soccer state tournament this week.

Seton (22-0), ranked No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps, plays Strongsville (15-3-3) in the Division I state final at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbus. In Division III, Indian Hill (18-0-4) plays Bay Village Bay (21-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Wyoming boys soccer team (17-4-2) plays Worthington Christian (18-3-2) in a Division IV state final at 1 p.m. in Columbus.

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