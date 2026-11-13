The Fairfield Police Department announced Friday that investigators arrested a suspect in New York in connection with the deadly shooting at Everest Jewels last month.

On Oct. 20, just before 1 p.m., officers responded to 6670 Dixie Highway for reported gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the business. He was later identified as the store owner, Tara Sinchuri.

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Authorities said an investigation revealed two men went into the store "under the pretense of making a purchase. Shortly thereafter, the men produced firearms, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, Mr. Sinchuri was killed. The suspects then stole valuables from the store and fled the scene."

Police used Flock cameras to track the vehicle used in the crime and surveillance video from the store to identify the suspect as Carlos Idrogo-Arias.

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On Nov. 4, police traveled to New York City and, together with the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested him. Idrogo-Arias is currently awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Fairfield Police said they also identified a second suspect—Richard Guzman-Guzman—who they believe is in the New York/New Jersey area.

Authorities said Guzman-Guzman should be considered armed and dangerous, and they urge the public not to approach him. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.