Cincinnati unveils new winter preparedness plan after back-to-back snowy winters

Under a warm, sunny sky in early November, Cincinnati city officials laid out their updated plan to tackle heavy snowfalls that could come in the looming winter after two back-to-back snowfalls buried the city in January and December 2025 through January 2026.

Mayor Aftab Pureval stood alongside City Manager Sheryl Long and Department of Public Services Director Mark Riley to detail the results of two years of work to update snow response protocols, include additional technology, improve transparency and improve driver safety and operations.

"We have strategized and prepared for the worst," Pureval said.

The "worst," for some, was realized in January 2025 when heavy snow left people on Mt. Adams trapped as plows failed to reach their streets.

We talked with Christy Barton during that storm, and revisited her after the city's latest announcement to ask if she'd seen an improvement in snow response between winters.

"They did a better job," she said. "I won't say it was perfect like the good ol' days, but it was better."

Long announced at the press conference that the city's snow plow tracker, which failed under last winter's high user traffic, would be handled by a new third-party vendor.

“This year we partnered with a new vendor to provide a more accurate, transparent view of snow removal operations and maintain accessibility throughout events,” Long said. “You will be able to find the SnowPlow Tracker in the same place online, but it will look a little different and we expect it to hold up to the demands of our public.”

Riley said the new ETCH Snowplow Tracker would add capability in the trucks and for users.

"The system works directly with upgraded vehicle GPS technology, providing more reliable tracking and a clearer picture of snow treatment operations around the city."

Riley said operators have been training in classrooms and on obstacle courses to sharpen skills during the warm months. The city plans to deploy 65 trucks and drivers per shift when winter weather impacts the region.