Officer's widow fights to keep husband's killer in prison, decades later

For decades, Cheryl Cole has pleaded to keep her husband's killer in prison. Now, with 75-year-old Roland Reaves up for a parole hearing soon, she once again took to the podium alongside Cincinnati law enforcement on Thursday.

"The reason why we're here is because the judicial system has totally let David down," she said. "And for us to contact the parole board to oppose the release of Roland Reaves for the cold-blooded murder of David that night."

Officer David Cole died in the line of duty on July 16, 1974. He was 24 years old. According to police, Cole took a call that night at the United Dairy Farmers on Florence Avenue in Walnut Hills. Reaves and his accomplice, Ricardo Woods, were looking to rob the store. When Cole intervened, Reaves, using Woods as a shield, appeared from behind and ambushed the young officer, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Museum.

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"Reaves shot David Cole three times. Then he pointed his own gun at his accomplice named Ricardo Woods and forced him to shoot David again," Cincinnati FOP President Ken Kober said.

A Hamilton County jury convicted Reaves of aggravated murder. He and Woods were sentenced to death, but the courts at the time threw out the Ohio death penalty law. The sentences were reduced to life in prison.

"In 1974, Ohio didn't have life without parole, so every few years, Roland Reaves gets another chance at his freedom," Kober said. "And every few years, Cheryl has to come back and fight all over again. She's been doing this for 52 years."

In 1994, the state released Woods. Kober said nobody told Cheryl; she read about it in the newspaper. In 2017, the parole board denied Reaves' parole and told him to wait another 10 years. Those 10 years are up, and Reaves goes before the parole board again in January.

"David Cole never saw 25 years of age. Roland Reaves has lived 52 years that David never got. He got the death sentence, and he's still here. He's already had more mercy than he ever showed for David," Kober said.

"He robbed David of a lifetime or a future for him and for us," Cole said. "We have spent a lifetime trying to keep him in jail, and he needs to stay there."

Officials implored the community to get involved to stop the release. You can do so by heading to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's page or FOP69.org.

"Tell the parole board that you are not going to accept someone being paroled that has killed a cop. It's really, really that simple. You don't have to write a speech; just a couple of sentences. That's all we need from you," Kober said.

In 2017, Kober said more than 1,000 people emailed the prosecutor's office to oppose Reaves' release.

"The least the state of Ohio can do is make sure that the man that killed him never walks free," Kober said. "As long as Roland Reaves keeps asking to get out, the FOP will stand with her and make sure that they continue to say no."

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