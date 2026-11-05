Limit Acton's powers? DeWine declines

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is rejecting proposals to limit the powers of the governor ahead of Dr. Amy Acton taking over in January.

Now that the Democrats have flipped nearly every statewide office and broken the veto-proof majority in the Ohio House, some Republican lawmakers and lobbyists have told me they would push to reduce the new executives' roles.

I asked DeWine if he would veto bills being sent to him that would reduce Acton's power.

"I don't think any governor is going to approve anything, whether you're Democrat or Republican, that would dramatically change the powers of the governor," DeWine told me. "I just don't think that's appropriate."

He said that no legislative leaders have brought proposals directly to him, and he doesn't want to speculate.

"No governor is going to sign a bill that dramatically took away powers of the governor," he continued. "I don't know that that's been proposed or that even will be proposed.

State Rep. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) said there needs to be "checks and balances."

"Sometimes things should be with the executive branch, and some should be in the legislative, and that type of give and take needs to be looked at on a case-by-case basis," Mathews said in an interview.

The governor’s major powers include signing and vetoing laws, issuing executive orders, leading the National Guard and making appointments. Some powers, like emergency authorities and state agency management, can be changed.

Soon-to-be Senate President Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) said he will need to "wait and see what comes up on the agenda."

Republicans are also eyeing the other statewide executive seats, specifically the secretary of state position. DeWine reaffirmed that he wouldn't support changes to limit power.

Reineke emphasized bipartisanship and told me that he thinks the GOP will work more closely with the Democrats in the coming General Assembly.

Technically, the lawmakers would be able to override DeWine’s veto, but a handful of moderate members said they wouldn't want to. Democrats are hoping it doesn’t get to that point.

"If the legislature tries to take away the governor's powers, then Governor-elect Acton should just tell them, 'Listen, if you guys do this, I'm going to veto everything in the budget that you guys want for every one of your districts, and you can't do a d*** thing about it because you're not going to be able to override my veto,'" state Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) said.

DeWine has been a longtime defender of Acton, despite choosing to endorse the Republican ticket.

The pair worked together in 2019 and 2020 when he appointed her Ohio's health director.

He has routinely taken responsibility for the COVID lockdowns, which became the GOP's biggest criticism of her.

He never campaigned for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, called the press to the Statehouse in order to publicly chastise him for his controversial ad featuring Acton's estranged mother and pushed another candidate (Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel) to run against him in the primary.

The transition from the DeWine Administration to the Acton Administration is in full force, he said.

"We want to be helpful, and we want to play whatever role they want us, she wants us to play, and we will do that," DeWine said.

Wednesday, Acton and her husband Eric went over to the governor’s residence for a tour, and he is starting to share transition and insider information with her. He is happy she plans to continue some of his literacy and clean water initiatives.

"Look, we have an interest in her being a good governor," DeWine said. "She can be a very good governor."

Acton ran a campaign on affordability and bipartisanship. During her victory speech Tuesday night, she said she was going to work with all members of the legislature.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature on both sides of the aisle to ensure a very smooth transition," Acton said.

Watch Acton's victory speech on Tuesday night:

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.