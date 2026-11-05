Gun prosecutions jump 250% as Cincinnati reports decline in homicides, shootings

Federal gun prosecutions in Cincinnati increased 250% in the last fiscal year, as federal prosecutors ramped up efforts to target people they say pose the greatest threat to public safety.

WATCH: Hear from the U.S. attorney about what's driving the 250% surge in federal gun prosecutions

Is Cincinnati Getting Safer? Federal Gun Prosecutions Jump 250%

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio charged 63 defendants in federal firearms cases in Cincinnati during fiscal year 2026, up from 18 the previous year, according to newly released figures.

U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace said the increase reflects a greater focus on prosecuting gun cases, not necessarily an increase in gun violence.

The effort comes after a series of high-profile incidents raised concerns about violence in Cincinnati, including a downtown brawl in the summer of 2025 that drew national attention and several shootings around the time Gerace took office.

“When I came in as a U.S. Attorney about a year ago, that was a priority for the office,” Gerace said. “We're going to make sure that the community knows that the federal government is just as invested in community safety and safe streets as the local and state officials.”

Who is being targeted?

Gerace said two prosecutors in his office are dedicated to gun cases, working with Cincinnati police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other law enforcement partners.

The focus is often on people with previous felony convictions, particularly those involving violent crimes such as aggravated robbery, murder and aggravated burglary.

Federal law generally prohibits people convicted of felonies from possessing firearms.

Gerace said pursuing those cases federally can mean significantly longer potential prison sentences than under comparable state charges.

A federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm can carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Gerace said the comparable Ohio charge, having weapons under disability, carries a maximum sentence of three years.

“We can get a higher sentence federally for some of these individuals than they would get in the state system,” Gerace said.

The goal, he said, is to keep people who pose a serious threat to their communities off the streets.

Cincinnati reports declines in homicides and shootings

At the same time federal prosecutors are increasing gun cases, the city says several measures of violent crime are trending downward.

In an October update, Cincinnati reported homicides were down 25% citywide year to date.

In District 1, which includes downtown, Over-the-Rhine and the West End, the city reported a 34% decrease in shooting incidents.

City officials credit the declines to ACT for Cincy, a strategy that combines policing efforts with community partnerships, neighborhood investments and other public safety initiatives.

The city’s figures and the federal prosecution numbers measure different things. An increase in federal defendants charged does not mean gun violence increased by the same amount, and the city’s reported declines do not establish that federal prosecutions caused the drop.

How will officials measure success?

Gerace said it could take months to determine whether the federal effort is making Cincinnati safer.

He said his office will look at murder and violent crime rates over the next six to 18 months to evaluate the impact.

“We're going to be looking at the murder rate. We're going to be looking at violent crime rates,” Gerace said. “Those are the two main numbers we'll be looking at.”

He cautioned that the work is far from finished.

“We're not here to declare victory by any stretch,” Gerace said. “We know there's continuing problems with violence and gun violence in particular.”

For now, federal prosecutors are expanding their focus on gun cases while city officials point to declining homicide and shooting numbers. Whether those trends continue will be a key measure of the city's broader effort to improve public safety.