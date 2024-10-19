Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    ISP identified man shot, killed by police officer in Hollywood Casino

    By Grace Hamilton, Molly Schramm,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc4pM_0wDQD70700

    The man shot and killed by a police officer early Saturday morning in Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg has been identified by Indiana State Police (ISP).

    ISP said police fatally shot 45-year-old Milo L. Kirsh, from Avon, Indiana, around 1 a.m. Saturday.

    The Lawrenceburg Police Department responded to the casino for reports of a man threatening and chasing another person with a knife on the fourth floor of the casino's hotel.

    Three officers then learned that Kirsh had begun firing a gun on the fourth floor, and they located Kirsh in the hallway.

    ISP said an officer told Kirsh to drop the handgun, but he began shooting instead. The officers returned fire, and Kirsh was struck at least once, ISP said. No officers were injured.

    Kirsh died at the scene, ISP said.

    One person Kirsh confronted with a knife sustained minor injuries before officers arrived, ISP said. Officials don't believe Kirsh and the suspect knew each other.

    All three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per Lawrenceburg police's protocol. ISP said the identities of the officers are being withheld at this time.

    ISP said its investigation is ongoing. ISP has been assisted by the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn and Ohio Counties Prosecutor's Office, Dearborn County Coroner's Office and Hollywood Casino and Hotel staff.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Bob Handy
    1d ago
    Surprise.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman arrested after allegedly cooking mom's dismembered body parts and 'casting spells'
    True Crime News10 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    The Mom-And-Pop Diner In Ohio Locals Swear Has The Best Homemade Pies In The World
    familydestinationsguide.com4 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Delphi murders trial: Suspect Richard Allen's attorneys make stunning revelation about hair at crime scene
    Fox News5 days ago
    18 Slang Terms That Only Make Sense If You’re From Ohio
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com2 days ago
    1,100 prisoners to be freed next week in second round of early releases
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Funky Car-Themed Restaurant In Ohio You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
    familydestinationsguide.com4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Mom who claimed it was an 'accident' and Facebook made her shoot 2 young sons in the head at home is suddenly reversing course
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Kentucky Man Declared Dead Wakes Up on Operating Table as Hospital Prepares to Extract His Organs: 'Hey, I'm Still Here'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    ‘Jurassic Park Bride’ leaves groom in tears at altar
    WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland3 days ago
    In Middletown, Ohio, Vance’s hometown tale inspires and troubles residents
    Washington Examiner4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy