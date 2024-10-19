ISP identified man shot, killed by police officer in Hollywood Casino

The man shot and killed by a police officer early Saturday morning in Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg has been identified by Indiana State Police (ISP).

ISP said police fatally shot 45-year-old Milo L. Kirsh, from Avon, Indiana, around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department responded to the casino for reports of a man threatening and chasing another person with a knife on the fourth floor of the casino's hotel.

Three officers then learned that Kirsh had begun firing a gun on the fourth floor, and they located Kirsh in the hallway.

ISP said an officer told Kirsh to drop the handgun, but he began shooting instead. The officers returned fire, and Kirsh was struck at least once, ISP said. No officers were injured.

Kirsh died at the scene, ISP said.

One person Kirsh confronted with a knife sustained minor injuries before officers arrived, ISP said. Officials don't believe Kirsh and the suspect knew each other.

All three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per Lawrenceburg police's protocol. ISP said the identities of the officers are being withheld at this time.

ISP said its investigation is ongoing. ISP has been assisted by the Lawrenceburg Police Department, Dearborn and Ohio Counties Prosecutor's Office, Dearborn County Coroner's Office and Hollywood Casino and Hotel staff.