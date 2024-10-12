Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    Brothers work toward solution for clean drinking water in Indian Hill

    By De'Jah Gross,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qM3EF_0w4gRI8v00

    Indian Hill High School students and brothers Graham and Jack Kruse are working toward a solution for cleaner water in their community.

    Since 2023, the sophomore and senior have made it their mission to clear the community's tap water of "forever chemicals."

    "Growing up, we always had a water filter underneath our kitchen sink so we had clean water, but we knew that others in our community may not have this privilege," Graham Kruse said. "We thought clean water is a right, not a privilege, so we decided to take action."

    The Kruses co-founded the nonprofit Indian Hill Pure Water Project. They run the nonprofit alongside Myles Paul, a fellow student.

    In 2004, the Ohio EPA performed a source water assessment that found chemical contamination in the Little Miami River aquifer, which is an underground layer of earth that contains groundwater. During the EPA's research, they detected forever chemicals or PFAS in the water.

    The Kruses have been collecting tap water samples and working with Microbac Laboratories, Inc. to conduct analysis. They've discovered that Indian Hill's tap water contains over three times the amount of PFAS deemed safe by the EPA.

    According to the Indian Hill Pure Water Project, forever chemicals can cause various health problems, such as an increased risk of certain cancers, growth and developmental defects, increased cholesterol and a decrease in a woman's chances of getting pregnant.

    The Kruses also visited other water treatment facilities to understand filtration technology.

    "We went to the Cincinnati Waterworks facility, and we realized that one of the main things that they have to prevent the PFAS from going into water is a filter called a granular activated carbon filter," Jack Kruse said.

    To help their research efforts, the brothers also volunteered at the Little Miami Clean Sweep.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6Ymw_0w4gRI8v00 Jenn Kruse

    "The River actually sits above the aquifer that our water comes from. So, it's very important that we came and clean it," Graham Kruse said.

    After researching, the Kruses presented their findings to Indian Hill Mayor Steve Krehbiel and the Indian Hill Village Council, as well as administrators from the municipal water treatment facility.

    The council voted to upgrade the village's municipal water filtration system, but it will cost $23 million to make it happen. According to the Indian Hill Water Plant, the village recently contracted with an engineering firm, meaning the village and surrounding municipalities could have clean water by April 2029.

    "In the meantime, we want to have good water at our schools so we don't have bad drinking water for the children," Jack Kruse said.

    To do so, the brothers are raising money to install filters on the water fountains at Indian Hill High School.

    For those interested in helping the brothers and their nonprofit, click here.

    More Finding Solutions: Brothers work toward solution for clean drinking water in Indian Hill Need a ride to vote in the Cincinnati area? Here's how to get one for free
    How 3,750 flags for BLINK are a plea to change the fashion industry

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Family mourns teen shot in rec center parking lot after alleged killer charged
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care10 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz10 hours ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney25 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy