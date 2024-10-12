Brothers work toward solution for clean drinking water in Indian Hill

Indian Hill High School students and brothers Graham and Jack Kruse are working toward a solution for cleaner water in their community.

Since 2023, the sophomore and senior have made it their mission to clear the community's tap water of "forever chemicals."

"Growing up, we always had a water filter underneath our kitchen sink so we had clean water, but we knew that others in our community may not have this privilege," Graham Kruse said. "We thought clean water is a right, not a privilege, so we decided to take action."

The Kruses co-founded the nonprofit Indian Hill Pure Water Project. They run the nonprofit alongside Myles Paul, a fellow student.

In 2004, the Ohio EPA performed a source water assessment that found chemical contamination in the Little Miami River aquifer, which is an underground layer of earth that contains groundwater. During the EPA's research, they detected forever chemicals or PFAS in the water.

The Kruses have been collecting tap water samples and working with Microbac Laboratories, Inc. to conduct analysis. They've discovered that Indian Hill's tap water contains over three times the amount of PFAS deemed safe by the EPA.

According to the Indian Hill Pure Water Project, forever chemicals can cause various health problems, such as an increased risk of certain cancers, growth and developmental defects, increased cholesterol and a decrease in a woman's chances of getting pregnant.

The Kruses also visited other water treatment facilities to understand filtration technology.

"We went to the Cincinnati Waterworks facility, and we realized that one of the main things that they have to prevent the PFAS from going into water is a filter called a granular activated carbon filter," Jack Kruse said.

To help their research efforts, the brothers also volunteered at the Little Miami Clean Sweep.

Jenn Kruse

"The River actually sits above the aquifer that our water comes from. So, it's very important that we came and clean it," Graham Kruse said.

After researching, the Kruses presented their findings to Indian Hill Mayor Steve Krehbiel and the Indian Hill Village Council, as well as administrators from the municipal water treatment facility.

The council voted to upgrade the village's municipal water filtration system, but it will cost $23 million to make it happen. According to the Indian Hill Water Plant, the village recently contracted with an engineering firm, meaning the village and surrounding municipalities could have clean water by April 2029.

"In the meantime, we want to have good water at our schools so we don't have bad drinking water for the children," Jack Kruse said.

To do so, the brothers are raising money to install filters on the water fountains at Indian Hill High School.

For those interested in helping the brothers and their nonprofit, click here.