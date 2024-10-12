Open in App
    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    CPD: Crash involving officer and at least one other vehicle under investigation

    By Grace Hamilton,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZRso_0w4F3eTn00

    A Cincinnati police officer and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash early Saturday morning at the intersection of Dreman Ave. and Borden St. in the South Cumminsville.

    One ambulance was confirmed on the scene. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the intersection. "Everyone's okay," Cincinnati police confirmed.

    WCPO will update as more information comes in.

    Watch Live:

    Good Morning Tri-State

    More local news: Firefighters raise money to help hurricane-battered Appalachian first responders Fact check: You can't accidentally skip Issue 1 on the Ohio ballot Meeka Owens names attorney Evan Nolan to Cincinnati City Council

