    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    Man found dead after crews battled house fire in Forest Park

    By Felicia Jordan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJYFQ_0vt1eWbr00

    A man was found dead inside a home where crews responded to a residence fire Wednesday night.

    Hamilton County dispatchers said firefighters responded to a fire on Colbert Circle in Forest Park at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The investigation into the fire is ongoing, officials said.

    The Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the man's circumstances of death as a residence fire, but the coroner did not identify the man.

    WCPO is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

    FC Cincinnati says NYCFC fans used 'offensive language' at Cincy player Here's why Pete Rose is likely still not going into Hall of Fame Man facing multiple charges for police chase, crash that killed 72-year-old

