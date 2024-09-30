Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO

    'Dream team!' | Cincinnati Zoo says Fiona the hippo is a Moo Deng fan

    By Molly Schramm,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZKAK_0vpIqX3s00

    CINCINNATI — If you haven't heard of Moo Deng by now... we can only assume you live under a rock.

    The spunky pygmy hippo is the internet's latest darling — but don't worry, Cincinnati's own beloved hippo, Fiona, is also a fan.

    While social media users may feel like they have to pick a side, the Cincinnati Zoo said last week that the two beloved hippos are a "dream team."

    Moo Deng lives at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, and she skyrocketed to fame after the zoo began posting photos and videos of her. Amid the "Moo Deng Mania," the hippo, who loves belly rubs and water, has taken the world by storm and even been the crux of a Bowen Yang-led bit during "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live."

    Cincinnati's own Fiona captured the world's heart when the zoo shared her story after she was born six weeks early. At birth, Fiona was too small to stand or nurse from her mother, Bibi, meaning the zoo's care team had to step in and help for months, which was something they documented on social media.

    The Cincinnati Zoo said both Moo Deng and Fiona have done wonders for the species.

    "These two stars have raised awareness in hippos!" the zoo wrote on social media. "Interest in hippos & protecting their habitat benefits all species that share their ecosystem."

    According to Save Animals Facing Extinction, the Nile hippo, which is what Fiona is, and the pygmy hippo are listed as vulnerable and endangered, respectively.

    For more information about the Cincinnati Zoo's hippo conservation efforts with the Uganda Conservation Foundation, click here.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Fall activities in Cincinnati on a budget: We looked at where to save
    WCPO1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    These Costco food courts now have sushi
    WCPO9 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    'He was Cincinnati' | John Popovich remembers Pete Rose
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    How to donate to Hurricane Helene victims, and one donation scam to avoid
    WCPO1 day ago
    Creole White Bean Soup
    M Henderson26 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Is a home warranty worth it? Couple denied AC replacement when it fails
    WCPO16 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy