Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    Police identify man shot to death before crash in Springfield Township

    By Felicia Jordan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJXrm_0voconrf00

    A man is dead after shots were fired in a Springfield Township parking lot Sunday night, according to police.

    Cincinnati police said 40-year-old Bennie Byrd was found dead in a vehicle Sunday night, with multiple gunshot wounds.

    Police at the scene said shots were fired in a parking lot near 6531 Winton Road at around 10:04 p.m. Sunday night. After the shots were fired, police said a vehicle sped off before crashing into a pick-up truck parked near the intersection of North Bend Road and Winton Road.

    When police arrived, the vehicle had come to rest in front of a beauty supply store nearby; officers found Byrd dead inside.

    Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.

    Watch Live:

    Cincy Lifestyle

    More local news: Police identify man shot to death before crash in Springfield Township Denis Bouanga's goal earns LAFC 2-1 victory over Cincinnati, spot in postseason TQL Stadium named 1 of 12 host stadiums for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Judge Wokajoke
    1d ago
    Only met him a couple of times and don't really know him but the man's a legend
    Moneka Farr
    2d ago
    bet it was road rage it's very bad in Cincinnati now viciously
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teen who lured 3 men to a field to show them how a Glock switch worked and shot them to death gets 189 years in prison
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    'Kids Killing Kids': Polk County Sheriff's Office Takes Down Violent Gang Members
    Uncovering Florida9 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja13 hours ago
    Former owner of Richie's convicted of using employee wage taxes for personal use
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati9 days ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Cincinnati and the Ohio Valley: ‘Frozen Future!’
    jackandkitty.com2 days ago
    Ohio Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM2 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Rumpke Enters Court Battle Over Fatal Landfill Incident in Hamilton County, Ohio
    waste360.com6 days ago
    Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose dies at age 83
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati2 days ago
    Three Unsolved Missing Person Cases from Ohio
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy