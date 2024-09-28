Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCPO 9 Cincinnati

    Cincinnati's last Holocaust survivors share message with younger generation

    By Connor Steffen,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xue0_0vnA5FYS00

    In light of this past year's record-breaking spike in antisemitic incidents, some of Cincinnati's last Holocaust survivors gathered Friday to read an open letter to the next generation of Jewish people.

    "We, a group of Holocaust survivors ... write to you today with heavy hearts but unwavering spirits," the letter reads. "We have seen the darkest depths of hatred and persecution, and we know all too well the pain that antisemitism causes."

    "We have rebuilt our lives, our families and our communities from the ashes of despair," said Zahava Rendler, a Holocaust survivor from Poland. "Just accept everyone for who they are."

    Rendler said her family hid in an underground bunker.

    "My story is not an easy one to tell," she said. "I was nine months old when the Germans came to our town."

    She said she doesn't want her past to be her grandchildren's future.

    "It is important to remain strong in our identity," she said.

    A group of more than a dozen University of Cincinnati Hillel students braved inclement weather Friday to hear Rendler's and countless others' stories.

    "What I wish I could tell every single person whoever said an antisemitic thing — learn what you're talking about and learn that there are actual people that are being hurt by what you're doing," said Taly Landis, a Jewish student at UC.

    Landis said she has several late family members who survived the Holocaust.

    "My whole life, I've been surrounded by the knowledge that knowing my own history is so important," she said. "Everyone needs to know about the Holocaust, but specifically — young Jewish people — it's important for us to know what happened not that long ago."

    The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recorded nearly 9,000 antisemitic incidents across the U.S. in 2023 — the highest figure ever reported since the ADL first began tracking in 1979.

    "People need to find sense through community," said Simon Tishkoff, a Jewish first-year student at UC.

    Experts have attributed much of the spike to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

    In fact, of the nearly 9,000 recorded incidents, the ADL reports about 5,200 took place in the aftermath of Oct. 7, when the latest eruption of conflict began in Israel.

    The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also reported more than 8,000 anti-Muslim incidents in 2023 — a 56% increase from 2022.

    It reports about 3,600 of those incidents took place following Oct. 7.

    "Silence is not an option," Rendler said. "It is the unique responsibility of each of you to spread the message of truth and peace."

    Editor's Note: A previous version of this article erroneously spelled Taly Landis' name.

    Watch Live:

    Scripps News Showcase: 10 To Life

    More local news: Sheriff: 42-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in Mount Healthy Cincinnati's last Holocaust survivors share message with younger generation St. Xavier defeats Elder 22-17 in GCL South Showdown Friday night

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    tkc88
    22h ago
    No one cares
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Always Lonely
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment18 days ago
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Unintended Victim Identified in Fatal Merritt Island Shooting
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Love Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment10 hours ago
    Chaos-filled day at Ohio teachers’ pension board leads to more ethical concerns
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Former owner of Richie's convicted of using employee wage taxes for personal use
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati7 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Army veteran turns friend’s suicide into positive mission to save other veterans
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati5 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 minutes ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    TQL Stadium named 1 of 12 host stadiums for FIFA Club World Cup 2025
    WCPO 9 Cincinnati1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Whose Dreams Come True | September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 hours ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy