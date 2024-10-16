Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WCNC

    Gastonia man stabbed girlfriend after she ignored his calls during night out, police say

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    XOXO BEAUTIFUL
    1d ago
    I hope he’s caught and little girl don’t drop the freaking charges or fight for his freedom. It happens too often. Don’t answer his jail calls either.
    PecanTan
    1d ago
    JEALOUS MAN=DANGEROUS MAN
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    North Carolina father, 40, killed in front of his 3 young kids during road rage dispute with elderly man, 75
    New York Post3 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Judge Who Sentenced Michael Jordan’s Father’s Killer to Life in Prison Is Now Asking for His Release
    People1 day ago
    Infamous South Carolina Child Killer Caught Violating Prison Rules
    country1037fm.com3 days ago
    Daughter of woman missing since Hurricane Helene searches for closure: "It's hard to truly grieve"
    WLTX.com2 days ago
    Massive Manhunt Underway! Four Inmates on the Run After Escape from South Carolina Jail
    jackandkitty.com2 days ago
    Surprise Decision Made On Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan's Dad
    iHeartRadio1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    South Carolina Destination Named 'Best County' In The State
    97.5 WCOS1 day ago
    South Carolina woman charged with death of diabetic teen after giving her milkshake, authorities say
    Fox News2 days ago
    North Carolina Groom Shot And Killed Outside Wedding In Front Of Bride
    Wide Open Country2 days ago
    North Carolina Man 'Still Can't Believe' $1.1 Million Lottery Win
    WTQR Q104.12 days ago
    Inmate died after being found on toilet - inquest
    BBC2 days ago
    Susan Smith violates prison policy weeks prior to parole hearing
    106.3 WORD3 days ago
    Crashes, drownings, exposure, trees, blunt force: Medical Examiner’s list paints grim picture of causes of Helene deaths
    avlwatchdog.org2 days ago
    Trader Joe's Set to Open 4th South Carolina Store
    McGeno2 days ago
    Brothers, 9 and 7, Died with Mother and Her Fiancé After They Fled Flooded N.C. Home During Hurricane Helene
    People3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Here’s the Most Popular Marijuana Strains in North Carolina As of October 2024
    The Marijuana Herald1 day ago
    Dad Shot to Death in Front of His 3 Children After Road Rage Dispute Turns Violent
    suggest.com3 days ago
    North Carolina man accused of threatening FEMA workers speaks out
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'I went to one of Diddy's white parties with one secret signal you were invited for his inner party'
    themirror.com4 days ago
    Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father Could Be Released From Prison After Getting Support From Trial Judge
    thejasminebrand.com2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The North Carolina Town In The Middle Of Nowhere That’s So Worth The Journey
    Town Talks3 days ago
    Heartbreaking: N.C. Man Killed on Wedding Day, Hours After Marrying ‘Love of His Life’
    Hollywood Unlocked1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy